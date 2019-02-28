NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three of five people wounded recently when a suspect opened fire on police in downtown New Orleans may have been hit by police returning fire.

Video that shows the Feb. 17 shootout unfolding from different angles was released Thursday, as Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson briefed reporters. Ferguson said three victims may have been hit by police fire.

Ferguson says police had no choice but to fire to save themselves and others as robbery suspect Reginald Bursey shot at uniformed officers approaching him to question him. Bursey was killed.

Video shows two uniformed officers approaching a man who appears to reach for a weapon. A person behind one officer falls, apparently hit by Bursey’s gunfire before Bursey runs, still firing. More people fall after Bursey is pursued around a corner.