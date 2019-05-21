AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled he’ll sign a contentious measure that Republicans call a defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom but was tearfully opposed by gay lawmakers.

The Texas House gave final approval to the bill Tuesday.

It comes two months after San Antonio City Council members refused to let Chick-fil-A open an airport location. Some councilmembers said they were taking a stand against the fast-food chain owner’s support of anti-LGBT causes.

Abbott teased in a tweet that he would sign legislation prohibiting cities from taking “adverse action” against an individual or business based on contributions to religious organizations.

A caucus of LGBT lawmakers says the bill invites discrimination. One Democrat, state Rep. Celia Israel, said she was “tired of this” in Texas.