CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police officials say they were acting on intelligence when they seized more than 60 guns from a home on the city’s West Side.

Police Lt. Jeff Schaaf says Friday that officers served a search warrant late Thursday at the home in the Lawndale neighborhood. He said investigators believe the two people arrested during the raid were selling weapons out of the home.

Schaff says among the weapons seized were handguns, semiautomatic handguns, AK-47-style and revolvers. Officers also found “numerous” extended magazines.

Authorities say a police tactical team had the home under surveillance before the raid, in order to safely serve the warrant amid the firepower.

The two people arrested haven’t been named and charges haven’t been filed. Chicago police Capt. Gilberto Calderon says the department is talking with federal prosecutors as well as local prosecutors about what charges should be filed.