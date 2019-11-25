CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Police officer who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a lawyer in exchange for information about people who had recently been involved in traffic accidents has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago told the Chicago Sun-Times that 47-year-old Milot Cadichon was sentenced Monday.

Cadichon, Officer Kevin Tate and attorney Richard Burton were charged last year after an investigation revealed that Burton paid each officer at least $10,000 for the information he used to get a jump on soliciting accident victims as clients.

Tate and Burton have pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Cadichon was removed from active duty after his arrest. He now faces termination charges before the police board.