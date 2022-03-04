CHICAGO (AP) — A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after her 12th birthday party died Friday, authorities said.

Nyzireya Moore was pronounced dead shortly before noon on Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and police said.

She had been in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital with severe brain injuries since Tuesday night’s shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood. She was in the passenger seat of a family member’s car when three men fired on another vehicle and a stray bullet struck her in the back of the head, police said.

No arrests have been made.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown called it a “heinous, reckless senseless” shooting involving rival gangs. Brown would not elaborate, but vowed to go after those responsible.

The shooting came amid an increase in gun violence in the city. Last year, 797 homicides occurred in Chicago — more than any single year in the last quarter century.