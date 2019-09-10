MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman is charged with manslaughter after authorities say she locked her 8-year-old son in a cold garage overnight, leading to his death.

The Brooklyn Park woman was charged Monday in connection with the boy’s death in February 2018. The outside temperature at the time was in the negative single digits.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother called 911 to report her son was unresponsive. First responders saw he was very cold, but not frozen. He had urinated in his pants and first responders saw a puddle of frozen liquid in the garage.

The woman denied locking the boy in the garage.

Months later, one sibling told a foster parent that the boy was ordered to sit in the garage.

The Associated Press is not naming the mother or children because court records cite sexual abuse.