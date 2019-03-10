CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 19-year-old woman faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of an officer who was serving a warrant.
Police said in a news release Sunday that Emily Petronella also is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. She also faces a misdemeanor bail bond violation.
Petronella was due in bond court Sunday. It wasn’t clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
Police say Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking a 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveils plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google
- Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries VIEW
- Supplements won't prevent dementia, but these steps might help ward it off
- Trump signed Bibles. Heresy? Many religious leaders say no
Police say officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of money from the scene.