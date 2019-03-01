DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a child-abandonment charge against a Dallas-area woman who’s been in jail for more than a year following the death of her 3-year-old daughter whose body was found in a culvert.
The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that it’s dropping the charge against 36-year-old Sini Mathews for lack of evidence.
Jail records show Mathews was being held Friday on a $250,000 bond. She’s expected to be released later in the day.
Mathews’ husband, Wesley Mathews, reported to police in October 2017 that their daughter was missing. The body of Sherin Mathews was found about two weeks later in a culvert near their Richardson home .
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- US, North Korea offer dueling accounts of talks breakdown VIEW
- Trump ordered officials to give Jared Kushner a security clearance
- From a few icicles, a winter wonderland of ice sprouts VIEW
- German town defends seizing family's pet, selling it on eBay
He’s facing several charges that include capital murder . He’s being held on a $1 million bond.