SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Supporters say a proposed gay conversion therapy ban for minors has been gutted by changes that would allow therapists in conservative Utah to have some discussion about changing sexual orientation with young patients.
The changes made Tuesday come after opponents marshalled a strong pushback against the plan similar to bans in 15 other states.
Republican sponsor Craig Hall says he can’t support the revised version because it wouldn’t stop the practice associated with higher rates of depression and suicide attempts.
Opponents, though, are cheering the changes that they say would bar abusive practices while allowing therapists leeway to talk about sexuality with clients concerned about their orientation.
Supporters say the original measure would allow those discussions as long as there’s no attempt to change orientation or gender identity.