ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say lawmakers are scheduled to vote on censuring a white lawmaker who made a racial slur about a majority-black county.
Two officials with direct knowledge of the plans for censure on Thursday for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti spoke on condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly before the vote in the House of Delegates.
The officials also say House Speake Michael Busch plans to kick Lisanti off her seat on the House Economic Matters Committee. The speaker already had stripped Lisanti of a leadership post she held.
Lisanti apologized to the leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus on Monday and the House Democratic Caucus on Tuesday. She also released a statement of apology. But calls for her resignation continued to grow Wednesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump, Kim end summit with standoff over easing US sanctions VIEW
- 'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Man who saved Girl Scouts from the cold by buying $500 worth of cookies is arrested on fentanyl, heroin charges
- How 90,000 seized vodka bottles for North Korea help explain why Trump is so optimistic about his summit with Kim Jong Un