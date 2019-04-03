LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency soon, but the superstar singer will keep herself busy by releasing new music and embarking on a new world tour later this year.

Dion told a packed venue Wednesday that she will kick off her Courage World Tour in North America. The Canadian singer says she is expecting to release “Courage,” her 12th studio album, in November.

Dion performed a few songs including “I’m Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On” after making the announcement at the The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The singer says she felt motivated recently to get back on the road and create new music for the first time since the death of her husband-manager René Angélil in 2016.

After more than 15 years, Dion will finish her critically-acclaimed Vegas residency in June. The singer has toured since starting her Vegas show, but the Courage tour will be her first North American tour since her Taking Chances World Tour in 2009.