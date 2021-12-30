The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that all travelers — even those who are vaccinated — should avoid cruises.

In a statement, the agency said cruise lines reported 5,013 COVID-19 cases on ships operating in U.S. waters between Dec. 15 and 29, a massive increase from the 162 cases reported over the prior two weeks. The CDC escalated the travel health notice for cruising from level 3 to 4, its highest. Previously, the advice was that people who were not fully vaccinated or those at increased risk of severe illness should not cruise.

“This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the CDC said.

The update comes as 91 ships carrying passengers from U.S. waters have reported cases over the past seven days and met the threshold for CDC investigation.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose,” the agency said in its warning.

In a statement, the Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s update “particularly perplexing considering that cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard” and that most cases are mild or asymptomatic.

“While we are disappointed and disagree with the decision to single out the cruise industry — an industry that continues to go above and beyond compared to other sectors — CLIA and our oceangoing cruise line members remain committed to working collaboratively with the CDC in the interest of public health and safety,” the statement said.