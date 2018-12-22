RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s state police say they have found a suitcase full of cash and emeralds hidden in the home of a faith healer accused of sexual abuse by hundreds of women.

The suitcase was discovered at the home of Joao Teixeira de Faria on Friday in a basement accessed by a trap door in a closet. Police in the central state of Goias said they also found about $300,000 worth of Brazilian reals. They had yet to appraise the emeralds.

De Faria worked for several decades in rural Brazil as a healer who claimed he could cure diseases.

TV channel Globo aired accounts on Dec. 7 from several alleged victims who said they had been sexually abused for years.