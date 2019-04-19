TOKYO (AP) — A car driven by an 87-year-old man smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection on Friday, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck, Japanese police said. Eight people were reportedly injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the woman and child were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Mainichi newspaper said eight other people were injured. Police did not have details of the injuries and were still confirming the identities of the dead.

The cause of the crash was being investigated. Investigators said there was no indication the driver had tried to brake ahead of the accident, Fuji TV news reported. The driver was taken to a hospital and will be questioned, the Sankei newspaper said.

Photos showed a smashed car, the overturned garbage truck and a bicycle on the pavement. A straw hat and a helmet were lying nearby.