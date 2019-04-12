COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a car struck a pregnant woman and her two young daughters as they crossed a busy road in Ohio, killing one of the girls and leading to the emergency delivery of a stillborn infant.

Columbus police say the woman and her 4-year-old daughter were hospitalized with serious injuries after the collision Thursday afternoon. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the collision occurred on a section of road that sits between an apartment complex and a shopping center but has no crosswalk.

Police are investigating the crash. There was no immediate word on whether the 57-year-old Galloway man driving the car would face any charges.