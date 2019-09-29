THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a car carrying 12 migrants has run through a red light and crashed into a vehicle coming from a side street, killing its driver, a 64-year-old Greek man.

Police say one migrant was seriously injured and three others were slightly injured in the accident Sunday morning on the old Kavala-Thessaloniki road in northern Greece. Some of the migrants were found in the sedan’s trunk.

The driver of the car carrying the migrants has been arrested. Police say he is a trafficker who was taking migrants west, toward the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

When asked by The Associated Press whether the trafficker’s car was being pursued, a police spokesman said no. But other police sources said the car might have been monitored by authorities. All spoke on condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing.