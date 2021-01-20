Eugene Goodman, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced down a mob of pro-Trump rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month, escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration.

Goodman accompanied Harris in his role as the new acting deputy sergeant-at-arms.

Footage of a lone Goodman, who is Black, facing down a group of mostly White rioters was widely shared after the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In the clip, Goodman is shown trying to hold back dozens of rioters, moving swiftly up a flight of stairs as he appeared to lure the group away from the Senate chambers.