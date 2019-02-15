BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they’re “born” is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday as “Bob Born Day” in a ceremony at company offices.
Born, now 94, joined his father’s candy business in 1946 and figured out a way to automate production of Peeps, which had been made by hand. Today, Just Born produces about 5.5 million Peeps per day.
The city’s proclamation says Peeps are “an iconic symbol of Easter.”
Just Born CEO Ross Born, Bob Born’s son, says “we are thankful for his many years of service to Just Born.”
Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com