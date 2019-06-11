LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate and California Rep. Eric Swalwell plans to meet Wednesday with people affected by gun violence in Las Vegas, the site of the country’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

Swalwell’s visit Wednesday appears to be the first gun-focused event held in the city by a Democratic presidential candidate this year.

The congressman has made tackling gun violence one of his key campaign initiatives. While other candidates in the crowded Democratic field have unveiled plans to combat gun violence, Swalwell’s goes a step further and proposes a national buyback of assault weapons.

He’s expected to be joined at his event by state Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, who recently sponsored gun control legislation and survived the 2017 mass shooting that killed 58 people at a Las Vegas music festival.