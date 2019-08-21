FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Canadian boy was bitten by a shark while vacationing with his family at a Florida beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials told news outlets the 12-year-old boy was found Wednesday bleeding with puncture wounds. Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan says he was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.

Gollan said lifeguards were doing routine physical training when they heard a loud scream coming from the ocean across from The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.

Shark bites are more common in the summer when more people are in the water and ocean currents bring bait fish closer to shore.