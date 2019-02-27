TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s former attorney general is testifying she experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to inappropriately interfere in the prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company and says it included “veiled threats.”

Ex-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould said Wednesday 11 people tried to interfere in her prosecutorial discretion.

Trudeau’s government has been on the defensive since the Globe and Mail newspaper reported Feb. 7 that Trudeau or his staff pressured her to try to avoid a criminal prosecution of Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin over allegations of corruption involving government contracts in Libya. Critics say that would be improper political meddling in a legal case.

The scandal has been a blow to Trudeau, who is facing an election this year. Trudeau’s closet adviser resigned last week.