DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In a story Nov. 28, The Associated Press reported that a looted bronze statue being repatriated to Nigeria was taken from the Court of Benin in 1897 and given to Cambridge University several years later. The statue had been given to Jesus College, which is a college under the umbrella of Cambridge University.
Clarification: Nigeria-UK-Looted Bronze story
