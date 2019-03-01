ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lawmakers, civil rights leaders and voters are renewing calls for a Maryland lawmaker to resign, a day after she was censured for making a racial slur.

The NAACP joined black lawmakers Friday in calling for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti to step down. They criticized her for failing to take responsibility for saying the slur last month at a gathering with fellow lawmakers.

The House of Delegates voted 137-0 Thursday to censure Lisanti. In a statement after the vote, she expressed uncertainty about whether she actually said the word, referring to the incident as “alleged.” She also told reporters she would not resign.

Del. Darryl Barnes, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, says Lisanti’s comments after the censure only brought him “more concerns.”

Lisanti didn’t attend session in the House Friday.