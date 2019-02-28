LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating of a 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media.
Thirty-year-old Laquisha Jones was sentenced Thursday following her no contest plea to elder abuse in December.
Prosecutors say Jones severely beat Rodolfo Rodriguez in the face with a brick on July 4 as the man was taking a walk. They say Rodriguez did nothing to provoke the attack.
A witness recorded video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed, his face bloodied, after being beaten. The witness, Misbel Borjas, also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.
Borjas says Jones yelled at Rodriguez: “Go back to your country.”
The case wasn’t prosecuted as a hate crime.