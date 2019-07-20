PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The public swimming pool in Paradise, California, is reopening for the first time since a catastrophic wildfire destroyed much of the town.

CBS13 in Sacramento reports state firefighters used their hoses last week to refill the pool with clean water after the fire left the pool filled with charred debris.

The pool is set to reopen Sunday. It is another sign of the town slowly rebuilding after the fire killed 85 people and destroyed much of Paradise in November.

New figures released by the governor’s office show the town’s population dropped by 90%, from an estimated 27,000 to just 2,034.

Jeff Dailey, the town’s parks and recreation district supervisor, said reopening the pool lets people know Paradise is making a comeback.