RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California district attorney will address the case of a couple charged with the torture and abuse of most of their 13 children.
A Friday morning court hearing is set for lawyers to discuss preparations for a Sept. 3 trial for David and Louise Turpin. The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts — including torture, willful child cruelty and false imprisonment.
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin plans a press conference to follow the court proceedings. His office didn’t reveal what Hestrin plans to say.
The Turpins were arrested in January when a daughter escaped from the family’s Perris home and called 911.
Investigators said some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.