SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A secretive men’s-only retreat hosted by an elite club that has included former U.S. presidents and business leaders will receive security protection from a Northern California county, despite criticism from female members of the board of supervisors.

Sonoma County supervisors unanimously approved a $151,000 contract with the Bohemian Club at a meeting Tuesday.

Women on the board had criticized the club at a meeting last week for excluding women from its event. They questioned whether the county should do business with an entity they say discriminates against women.

In approving the contract, board members cited the short period of time between their vote and the July 10-28 event. But the supervisors demanded more conversation in the future to assess the public benefit of the arrangement.