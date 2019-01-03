PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California home where authorities say a couple tortured most of their 13 children has been sold in an online auction.
The Press-Enterprise reports that the four-bedroom house in the Riverside County city of Perris was sold Wednesday for $310,360 to an unidentified bidder.
Authorities arrested suspects David and Louise Turpin last year after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the home and called 911. Both have pleaded not guilty to torture and other crimes and are each being held on $12 million bail.
Authorities have said some of the children were shackled to their beds and were beaten and starved.
The home was recently appraised at $353,138 by Riverside County.
The newspaper says the alleged crimes were not mentioned in documents attached to the property listing.
___
Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com