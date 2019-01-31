SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is praising San Diego County for providing a shelter for asylum seekers and wants the state to help.
Newsom pushed for the state to create a $25 million emergency fund during a visit to San Diego on Thursday.
He says the money is needed to address a humanitarian crisis created by the federal government and that $5 million should be made available this year – mostly to help San Diego’s shelter.
Newsom said lawmakers will discuss the matter Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold
In October, U.S. immigration officials started releasing asylum seekers onto the streets.
San Diego County officials agreed to allow an unused courthouse to be used as a shelter for asylum seekers to stay until they can get to family or sponsors.