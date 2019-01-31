Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is praising San Diego County for providing a shelter for asylum seekers and wants the state to help.

Newsom pushed for the state to create a $25 million emergency fund during a visit to San Diego on Thursday.

He says the money is needed to address a humanitarian crisis created by the federal government and that $5 million should be made available this year – mostly to help San Diego’s shelter.

Newsom said lawmakers will discuss the matter Monday.

In October, U.S. immigration officials started releasing asylum seekers onto the streets.

San Diego County officials agreed to allow an unused courthouse to be used as a shelter for asylum seekers to stay until they can get to family or sponsors.

