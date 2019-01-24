PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple got some unexpected help delivering their baby.

Riverside County spokeswoman Brooke Federico says Amanda Tadeo of Perris went into labor Jan. 16. She and husband Oswaldo Tadeo were racing to the hospital when they realized they didn’t have enough time.

So they stopped at Riverside County’s code enforcement office, thinking someone there might be able to help.

Code enforcement employee Angie Solis was walking into the office when she heard Oswaldo yell from the couple’s van that his wife was in labor. She found Oswaldo on the phone with firefighters and Amanda’s baby crowning.

Federico says Solis supported the baby’s head as he was delivered, held him until he started crying and then placed him on his mother’s chest. The couple named the baby Damian.