IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California college student has been found dead in a home near campus and his fraternity has been suspended, authorities said Monday.

Noah Domingo, 18, of La Crescenta, California, was found Saturday near University of California, Irvine. Irvine police received a call around 9:40 a.m. that Domingo was unresponsive and found him dead in a bed at the home, said Kim Mohr, a police spokeswoman.

Orange County coroner’s officials said Domingo died six hours earlier. The cause of his death is under investigation.

Domingo was a first-year biological sciences major at the campus in the heart of Orange County, said Tom Vasich, a university spokesman.

Domingo was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, according to the organization.

UC Irvine has placed the fraternity on interim suspension pending the investigation.

The school declined to release further details but Edgar J. Dormitorio, interim vice chancellor for student affairs, wrote in an email to students that it would “closely examine the larger context in which this tragedy occurred and will be working with the Greek community to help ensure that they are engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values.”

The fraternity said in a statement that the group is heartbroken by Domingo’s death.