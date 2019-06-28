NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is following up his first presidential debate with a big fundraising weekend, including a New York event with a group that has contributed millions of dollars to openly LGBT candidates.

LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker says she will join Buttigieg at a World Pride campaign event in Brooklyn on Friday “to make a historic special announcement.”

Parker said earlier this year the organization expected to endorse the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana. An endorsement would provide immediate financial support from the group, which invested $2 million in candidates in 2018.

Buttigieg has other fundraising events planned for the final days of the second quarter, which ends Sunday. The events include a birthday celebration for his husband that will coincide with New York gay pride festivities.