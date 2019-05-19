CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has jabbed at President Donald Trump, saying he understands why people are mesmerized by the president’s tweets because “it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.”

Buttigieg spoke Sunday during a Fox News town hall. Asked about how he responds to Trump’s tweets and name-calling, Buttigieg said, “I don’t care.” He says Democrats need to talk more about what they’ll do for Americans than about Trump.

Trump criticized Fox News earlier Sunday for “wasting airtime” on Buttigieg, saying Fox “is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems.” He repeated his nickname for the Indiana mayor, calling him Alfred E. Neumann, the “Mad” magazine character, and said he’ll never be president.