JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Passengers had to be rescued after a Greyhound bus overturned off of an interstate in Mississippi.
WLBT-TV reports that the bus overturned Wednesday night on the Pascagoula Street entry ramp to I-55 during heavy rains.
First responders say all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. There were no serious injuries but 22 people were transported to multiple hospitals.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Spacecraft opens new year with flyby on solar system's edge WATCH
- The Army, in need of recruits, turns focus to Seattle, other liberal-leaning cities
- New GOP rivalry? Romney bolts into Washington, blasts Trump WATCH
- 'I see no way out': Living paycheck to paycheck is disturbingly common
- Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women: 'Everybody is a potential target'