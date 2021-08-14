WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A bus crashed on the New York State Thruway in central New York on Saturday with 57 people aboard, state police said. There was no immediate word on the number or severity of any injuries.

The wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. in the highway’s westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Syracuse.

Ambulances from surrounding counties converged on the crash site, but there was no official word yet on how many people, if any, were hospitalized.

The westbound lanes were closed for a time but reopened by late afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear what company or agency owned the bus.