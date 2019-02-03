MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say at least seven people, four of them children, have died in a bus crash south of Moscow.

Police in the Kaluga region said Sunday a bus with 48 people onboard tipped over and crashed on a local road about 190 kilometers (118 miles) south of Moscow. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Footage released by emergency responders showed the bus lying on the side of the snow-covered road.

The Interfax news agency quoted the mayor of the town of Yartsevo as saying the bus was carrying a children’s dance club to a competition in the city of Kaluga.