OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says 10 gendarmes have been killed in an ambush after unidentified attackers set fire to a school near the border with Mali.
Clement Sawadogo says troops who arrived to reinforce the gendarmes in Sourou province early Thursday accidentally triggered an explosive device, injuring three members of the security forces.
The West African nation has seen increasing attacks by Islamic extremists since 2015.
The area near the Mali border has seen a number of attacks on schools, police headquarters and administrative offices.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- President Trump bragged to military in Iraq about 10 percent raise they've not been given
- Subway fight seen in viral video spotlights N.Y. police officer
- Portland man becomes first to cross Antarctica entirely alone VIEW
- Frenchman traversing Atlantic Ocean in a barrel stuffed with wine and foie gras
- Furious Iraqi lawmakers demand US troop withdrawal VIEW
In the past week, three soldiers and a policeman have been killed in separate attacks around Burkina Faso.
Sawadogo urged security forces and citizens to be vigilant during new year celebrations.