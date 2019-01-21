OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s president has nominated a new prime minister after a mass resignation last week.
President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Saturday appointed Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire as the West African nation’s new premier in a decree read on Burkina Faso National Television.
Dabire was a health minister under former President Blaise Compaore’s government, and later represented Burkina Faso at the West African Economic and Monetary Union. A new government will also be named.
Dabire is replacing Paul Kaba Tieba, who resigned along with his government on Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus VIEW
No reason was given for the resignations, but the government faces a growing extremist threat with increased attacks.
The body of a Canadian national kidnapped by jihadis was found last week. Another Canadian and an Italian have been missing since mid-December.