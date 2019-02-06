ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media say an eight-story building has collapsed in Istanbul, killing at least one person.
NTV television says Wednesday that rescuers are trying to reach at least four people who are believed to be trapped inside the building.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
Zeki Dag, the local district administrator, told CNN-Turk television that more than a dozen families were living in the building.
