ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal agency fined two construction companies $157,792 for violations related to the deaths of two workers who fell to their deaths from scaffolding at a hotel being built near Disney World.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday fined PCL Construction Services Inc. $144,532 and Universal Engineering Services $13,260 for the workers deaths.
The agency said 46-year-old Jerry Bell and 34-year-old Lorenzo Zavala were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of the JW Marriott Hotel at Bonnet Creek in August when the support structure collapsed. A third worker fell but held on and climbed to safety.
OSHA said contractors failed to “inspect formwork, shoring, working decks and scaffolds properly.”
