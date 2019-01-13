DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the Thomson Reuters Foundation says she’s “sincerely worried” about a detained British-Iranian national going on hunger strike to protest her treatment in the Islamic Republic.
Monique Villa said in a statement that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s “health is already at its poorest” and that she hasn’t received access to serious medical care after discovering lumps in her breasts.
Villa said: “This is slow and cruel torture, yet one more injustice inflicted upon her.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is set to begin a three-day hunger strike on Monday. She will be joined by famed imprisoned Iranian human rights activists Narges Mohammadi.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump has concealed details of his face-to-face encounters with Putin from senior officials in administration
- Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths WATCH
- FBI opened inquiry into whether Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia
- Requests to bring in child brides OK'd; legal under US laws WATCH
- As U.S. parks go understaffed, people are destroying California's protected Joshua trees
Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year prison sentence in Iran for plotting the “soft toppling” of its government while traveling with her toddler daughter. Her sentence has been widely criticized.