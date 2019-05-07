RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro is loosening Brazil’s strict gun laws with a new decree, delivering on a campaign promise to make it easier for Brazilians to buy guns and ammunition.

The far right president signed the decree in a ceremony Tuesday night surrounded by supporting lawmakers who applauded and made finger-gun gestures with their hands.

The decree opens Brazil to guns and ammunition made outside the South American country, according to a summary of the decree. Gun owners can now buy between 1,000 and 5,000 rounds of ammunition per year depending on their license, up from 50 rounds. Lower-ranking military members can now carry guns after 10 years of service.

To own a gun in Brazil, citizens must pass a series of requirements including a psychological screening and a safety course.