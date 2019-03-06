RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is stirring outrage after sharing a video on Twitter that shows one man urinating on another.

Bolsonaro made the post Tuesday night criticizing Carnival. Many conservatives in Latin America’s largest nation detest Carnival celebrations, seeing them as heathen.

The far-right president himself was one of the main targets of revelers’ mockery during Carnival.

Bolsonaro’s post included video of a street party in which a man touches himself sexually and then lowers his head while another man urinates on him.

Bolsonaro wrote, “I feel uncomfortable showing it, but we have to expose the truth” about Carnival.

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had garnered more than 35,000 comments. Many sharply criticized the decision to post the video.