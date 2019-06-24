RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s health ministry says deaths from dengue fever in the last six months have risen 163% from the same period last year.

The ministry said in a note Monday that heavier rains and higher temperatures have been contributing factors. It added that dengue has cycles and that the numbers of cases were lower the past two years.

A report published Friday said 366 people died from the mosquito-borne disease from Dec. 30 through June 8.

It also reported a total of 1.1 million probable dengue cases, representing a 561% increase from the first six months of 2018. An estimated 600,000 of those cases are confirmed.

Dengue is transmitted through the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also known for spreading Chikungunya fever and Zika virus.