RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Education is instructing students to sing the national anthem and read aloud a declaration that includes President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign slogan — and it says they should be filmed doing so.

The ministry sent instructions Monday night saying that students returning from summer vacation should recite a statement including Bolsonaro’s slogan, “Brazil above everything, God above everyone.”

It also asks school staff to send video images of the students to the Ministry of Education, outraging critics who say it’s illegal to film children without parental permission.

Teachers, parents and opposition politicians have expressed outrage at the ministry’s orders. The issue became the top trending topic on Brazilian Twitter on Tuesday morning.