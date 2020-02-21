FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — The boyfriend of a slain university studentin central Georgiawas charged with malice murder in her death Friday evening, authorities said.

DeMarcus Little, 23, previously was arraigned midday Friday on charges of criminal damage to property and was granted $10,000 bail.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation subsequently announced the filing of the murder charge hours later.

GBI Assistant Special Agent Todd Crosby told news outlets evidence developed after Little’s arraignment led to themurder charge in thedeath of Anitra Gunn, 23.Crosby declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Fort Valley police previously said Little was arrested Tuesday and accused of smashing the windows in Gunn’s home and slashing her car tires on Feb. 5.

Gunn went missing on Valentine’s Day and her remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Atlanta,according to investigators.Her death was ruled a homicide on Thursday, the GBI said.

Little is a U.S. Army soldierstationed at Fort Gordon. His next court date wasn’t immediately scheduled.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney whocouldcomment on his behalf.

Gunn was an agriculture student at Fort Valley State University. A cause of death is pending toxicology tests, the GBI said.

The university is planning a candlelight vigilon Monday to honor Gunn.