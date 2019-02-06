JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who allegedly brought a loaded gun to a New Jersey elementary school is now facing weapons charges.
But it’s not clear why the teen had the gun or if he planned to use it. No injuries were reported.
A resource officer reportedly found the gun Wednesday in his bag at the James F. Murray elementary school in Jersey City. The school serves pre-K through eighth-grade students.
The boy’s name has not been released. Authorities have not said if he was a student at the school.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's claims in his State of Union address WATCH
- Correction: Moving Magnetic Pole story
- Dog food company recalled its products, but grieving pet owners say it's too late
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.