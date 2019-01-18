Share story

By
The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old never woke up from a nap at a New Jersey preschool.

Staff at the Cordero School in Jersey City found the boy unresponsive after he took an afternoon nap Thursday.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Principal Derek Stanton said in letter to parents that they will have grief counselors at the school Friday.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

The boy’s name has not been released.

There is no indication of foul play.

The Associated Press