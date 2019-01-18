JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old never woke up from a nap at a New Jersey preschool.
Staff at the Cordero School in Jersey City found the boy unresponsive after he took an afternoon nap Thursday.
The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Principal Derek Stanton said in letter to parents that they will have grief counselors at the school Friday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump grounds Pelosi after she imperils his big speech WATCH
- Less beef, more beans: Experts say world needs a new diet
- Before Harts plunged off cliff, strain dogged family
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Wall Street: Lawmaker wins spot on powerful House committee
- California storm moving out after battering state for 3 days VIEW
The boy’s name has not been released.
There is no indication of foul play.