SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors have charged eight former fighters with war crimes against Serb civilians during the country’s 1992-95 ethnic war.
The prosecutor’s office said Friday the group are suspected of torturing more than 20 people who were unlawfully imprisoned in 1992 in the area of Lukavac, in northeastern Bosnia.
The suspects were members of various local militia units during the conflict.
The statement says the victims suffered “grave physical and psychological injuries, sexual harassment, humiliations and other inhumane acts.” Two people died, it adds.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- President Trump bragged to military in Iraq about 10 percent raise they've not been given
- Subway fight seen in viral video spotlights N.Y. police officer
- Portland man becomes first to cross Antarctica entirely alone VIEW
- Frenchman traversing Atlantic Ocean in a barrel stuffed with wine and foie gras
- Furious Iraqi lawmakers demand US troop withdrawal VIEW
Prosecutors say they will call 42 witnesses to back their case. Bosnia’s courts must confirm the indictment for the trial to be held.
The war among Bosnia’s Muslims, Serbs and Croats killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.