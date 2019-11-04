By
The Associated Press

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (AP) — A Border Patrol agent shot and killed gunman who opened fire about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration officials said.

“During the encounter, the subject produced a firearm and shot at the agent. The agent returned fire striking the subject,” according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “The subject was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

The agent approached a group of four people, when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to the CBP statement.

No agents were harmed in the shooting, which took place around 6 a.m. in Sunland Park New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

Border Patrol agents blocked off the crime scene, closing a main road in Sunland Park and stretching crime tape between their patrol vehicles.

An auto shop and a car dealership on either side of the street were closed.

The shooting is being investigated by the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

No additional information was released.

CEDAR ATTANASIO

